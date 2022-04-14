News

Global Multi-Touch Displays Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Multi-Touch Displays Market

Multi-Touch Displays market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-Touch Displays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Resistive Multi-touch Type
  • Capacitive Multi-touch Type
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Gaming
  • Retail
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • Lenovo
  • Panasonic
  • Samsung
  • Fujitsu
  • 3M
  • Planar
  • Philips
  • Atmel
  • Freescale
  • Wintek
  • LG Display
  • Arestech
  • Synaptics
  • American Industrial Systems
  • DISPLAX Interactive Systems
  • Microsoft
  • Baanto International

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

