Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicon carbide materials are very difficult to process by any AM technology and nearly all current applications are based on reaction bonded silicon carbide (RBSiC). Those—like binder jetting and bound powder extrusion—that do not require light or direct heat as an energy source during the printing process are better suited as SiC is a heat resistant, dark material that does not easily let light through. Silicon carbide materials could be fully exploited through implementation of AM capabilities. SiC is best suited for complex, advanced parts. The defense industry is currently the largest adopter of 3D printed SiC parts, which are used for missile control system as well as, potentially, for lightweight armor components. Another common first adoption segment is production of kiln furniture elements and in general the heat management industry, with current applications in heat exchange systems as well.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reaction Bonded SiC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives include ExOne, Lithoz, Voxeljet, XJet, SiCeram, Nanoe, SGL Carbon and Schunk Carbon Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Reaction Bonded SiC
- Pressureless Sintered SiC
- Recrystallized SiC
- SiC Nanoparticles
Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ExOne
- Lithoz
- Voxeljet
- XJet
- SiCeram
- Nanoe
- SGL Carbon
- Schunk Carbon Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additives Players in Global Market
