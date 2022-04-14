News

Global Corrosion-Resistant Alloys Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Corrosion-Resistant Alloys Market

Corrosion-Resistant Alloys market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrosion-Resistant Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Iron-based
  • Nickel-based
  • Cobalt-based

Segment by Application

  • Oil & Gas
  • Transportation
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Industrial

By Company

  • TWI
  • Nippon Yakin
  • Haynes International
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Sandmeyer Steel
  • Carpenter Technology
  • Eramet
  • Advanced Metallurgical Group
  • VDM Metals
  • Special Metals
  • Tenaris

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

