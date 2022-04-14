News
Global Industrial Dyes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Industrial Dyes Market
Industrial Dyes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Dyes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Disperse Dyes
- Reactive Dyes
- Sulfur Dyes
- Vat Dyes
- Acid Dyes
- Others
Segment by Application
- Textile
- Leather
- Paper
- Others
By Company
- Archroma
- Huntsman
- Kiri Industries
- Nippon Kayaku
- Kyung-In
- Colourtex
- Jay Chemicals
- Everlight Chemical
- BEZEMA
- Bodal Chemical
- Sumitomo
- Eksoy
- Aarti Industries
- Osaka Godo
- Setas
- Atul
- Anand International
- LonSen
- Runtu
- Jihua Group
- Transfar
- Hubei Chuyuan
- Tianjin Hongfa
- YaBuLai Dyestuff
- Yabang
- Linfen Dyeing
- Dalian Dyestuffs
- Zhongdan
- ANOKY
- Tianjin Dek Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
