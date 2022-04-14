Brass Rivets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rivet is a mechanical fastener with a cylindrical body with the head at one end. The other end of the rivet is known as tail. Rivets are made from steel, brass, copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, etc. Rivets like other fasteners find application in various industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brass Rivets in global, including the following market information:

Global Brass Rivets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brass Rivets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Brass Rivets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brass Rivets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Rivets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brass Rivets include Aoyama Seisakusho Co. Ltd., Brighton-Best International (Taiwan), Inc., Glade Manufacturing & Sales Pty Ltd, HIWIN Technologies Corp., Huizhou Yongli Technology Co. Ltd., Itw Australia Pty Ltd, Multi Fast Marketing Cc, Optimas Oe Solutions Llc and Saga Tekkohsho Co. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brass Rivets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brass Rivets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Brass Rivets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Rivets

Structural Steel Rivets

Split Rivets

Blind Rivets

Flush Rivets

Others

Global Brass Rivets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Brass Rivets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Home Decorations

Woodworks

Automotive

Aircraft Construction

Electronics

Others

Global Brass Rivets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Brass Rivets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brass Rivets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brass Rivets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brass Rivets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Brass Rivets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aoyama Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

Brighton-Best International (Taiwan), Inc.

Glade Manufacturing & Sales Pty Ltd

HIWIN Technologies Corp.

Huizhou Yongli Technology Co. Ltd.

Itw Australia Pty Ltd

Multi Fast Marketing Cc

Optimas Oe Solutions Llc

Saga Tekkohsho Co. Ltd.

Tycoons Group Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brass Rivets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brass Rivets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brass Rivets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brass Rivets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Brass Rivets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Brass Rivets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brass Rivets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brass Rivets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brass Rivets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brass Rivets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brass Rivets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brass Rivets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Brass Rivets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Rivets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brass Rivets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Rivets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Brass Rivets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solid Rivets

4.1.3 Structural Steel Rivets

