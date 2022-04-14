Bio-Refinery Plant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A bio-refinery plant is a facility that integrates the biomass conversion processes and equipment to produce fuels and value-added chemicals from biomass. A bio-refinery plant is similar to the present-day petroleum refinery, which produces multiple fuels and products from petroleum. A bio-refinery produces several products by taking advantage of the various components in biomass and their intermediates, thereby maximizing the value derived from the biomass feedstock.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-Refinery Plant in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Bio-Refinery Plant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-Refinery Plant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biochemical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-Refinery Plant include Abengoa Bioenergy Corp, Pacific Ethanol, Neste Oil OYJ, Renewable Energy Group Inc, UOP LLC and Valero Energy Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-Refinery Plant companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-Refinery Plant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bio-Refinery Plant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Biochemical
- Thermochemical
Global Bio-Refinery Plant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bio-Refinery Plant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bulk chemicals
- Biomaterial
- Biofuel
- Pharmaceuticals and food additives
Global Bio-Refinery Plant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Bio-Refinery Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bio-Refinery Plant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bio-Refinery Plant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abengoa Bioenergy Corp
- Pacific Ethanol
- Neste Oil OYJ
- Renewable Energy Group Inc
- UOP LLC
- Valero Energy Corp
