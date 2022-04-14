Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market
Microencapsulated phytosterols are plant sterols which have been microencapsulated in order to facilitate their microencapsulation into various food and beverages products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microencapsulated Phytosterols in global, including the following market information:
- Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Microencapsulated Phytosterols companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soybean Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microencapsulated Phytosterols include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Raisio Plc, Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. and Nutrartis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microencapsulated Phytosterols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Soybean Oil
- Corn Oil
- Cottonseed Oil
- Sunflower Oil
- Others
Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Dietary Supplements
- Cosmetics
- Others
Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Microencapsulated Phytosterols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Microencapsulated Phytosterols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Microencapsulated Phytosterols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Microencapsulated Phytosterols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- The Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Cargill
- Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Raisio Plc
- Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
- Nutrartis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microencapsulated Phytosterols Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microencapsulated Phytosterols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microencapsulated Phytosterols Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microencapsulated Phytosterols Players in Global Market
