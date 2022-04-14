Lignans Supplement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lignans are micronutrients that are extracted from various sources such as plant stems, fruits, bark, and seed parts and roots and they preserve antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties. Lignans-based food products deliver numerous health benefits, such as prevention of cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative conditions, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and skin related problems. Lignans are effective products for balancing the hormone levels in the human body. In men, it helps in balancing the relationship between testosterone-DHT. Additionally, in women, it helps to balance the estrogen levels. Lignans are phytonutrients that consist of soluble and insoluble fibers and having antioxidants properties hence they can be used to strengthen the immune system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lignans Supplement in global, including the following market information:

Global Lignans Supplement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lignans Supplement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Lignans Supplement companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lignans Supplement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oilseeds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lignans Supplement include Kingherbs, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., TSKG Products, LLC, Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial Co., Ltd., Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Plamed Green Science Group, Xi’an Sinuotebio Tech Co. Ltd., SPI Pharma and Prairie Tide Diversified, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lignans Supplement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lignans Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oilseeds

Plant Resins

Cereals

Global Lignans Supplement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lignans Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Animal Nutrition

Others

Global Lignans Supplement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lignans Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lignans Supplement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lignans Supplement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lignans Supplement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Lignans Supplement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingherbs

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.

TSKG Products, LLC

Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Plamed Green Science Group

Xi’an Sinuotebio Tech Co. Ltd.

SPI Pharma

Prairie Tide Diversified, Inc.

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

