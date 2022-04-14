Melamine Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Melamine fiber is a heat-resistant and flame-retardant synthetic fiber made of melamine-formaldehyde resin, and a synthetic fiber in which the fiber forming substance is a synthetic polymer composed of at least 50% by weight of cross-linked melamine polymer. Melamine fiber is a cost-effective, heat-resistant fiber based on melamine chemicals, with a continuous working temperature of 400°F (200°C). Melamine fiber is most preferably blended with another synthetic filament to achieve the desired yarn properties

Melamine fibers have important properties such as flame retardancy, excellent thermal/dimensional stability and self-extinguishing properties. This characteristic makes melamine fiber an ideal choice for flame-retardant clothing. The typical fiber length is in the range of 1-12mm, and it shows excellent dispersibility and formability in the wet-laid process. Melamine fibers are processed with standard textile equipment and sometimes mixed with commercial fibers and other heat-resistant synthetic fibers (such as aramid fibers).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/142582/global-melamine-fiber-forecast-market-2022-2028-464

This report contains market size and forecasts of Melamine Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Melamine Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Melamine Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Melamine Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Melamine Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Industry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Melamine Fiber include BASF SE, Engineered Fibers Technology, LLC, Basofil Fibers, LLC, Borealis AG and smartMELAMINE d.o.o., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Melamine Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Melamine Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Melamine Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Textile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others

Global Melamine Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Melamine Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives

Firefighting Apparel

Mattresses

Tire Sealants

Global Melamine Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Melamine Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Melamine Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Melamine Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Melamine Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Melamine Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Engineered Fibers Technology, LLC

Basofil Fibers, LLC

Borealis AG

smartMELAMINE d.o.o.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/142582/global-melamine-fiber-forecast-market-2022-2028-464

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Melamine Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Melamine Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Melamine Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Melamine Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Melamine Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Melamine Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Melamine Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Melamine Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Melamine Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Melamine Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Melamine Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Melamine Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Melamine Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Melamine Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Melamine Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Melamine Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Melamine Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Chemical Industry

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/