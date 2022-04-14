Heat Treatment Salt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heat treatment in a salt bath using a salt melt furnace to achieve the object, to assist in forming a molten salt bath. By immersing them in a solution, they can also be used to perform various operations on components, including descaling, cleaning, annealing, tempering, hardening and other operations. Different types or compositions of salt are formulated to meet the functional requirements of operating at high temperatures above 150 to 1200 degrees Celsius. These salts are important ingredients used in various metal manufacturing, finishing and heat treatment processes in manufacturing, metal and mining, metallurgy and other special applications and industries.

Heat treatment salts are formed from inorganic compounds (such as a mixture of various salts) to provide the best melting point, working range and chemical characteristics. Heat treatment salt is mainly used in sealed packaging, and then heated in a furnace for packaging carburization. Heat treatment salts are used for descaling, annealing, steel quenching, austenite tempering, quenching, hardening, nitriding, carbonitriding, carburizing, solution treatment, deep brazing, cleaning and other treatment applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Treatment Salt in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat Treatment Salt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat Treatment Salt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Heat Treatment Salt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Treatment Salt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Neutral Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Treatment Salt include Yara International, SQM International, QingHai Salt Lake Industry, Enesoon, Zhejiang Lianda Chemical, Jiangxi Kinglita, Wentong Potassium Salt Group, XiaXian Yunli Chemicals and Weifang Changsheng Nitrate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heat Treatment Salt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat Treatment Salt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Heat Treatment Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Neutral Salt

Quenching & Tempering Salts

Rubber Curing Salts

Solution Heat Treating

Common Salts

Global Heat Treatment Salt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Heat Treatment Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Thermal energy Storage

Chemical industry

Metallurgical production

Rubber curing

Global Heat Treatment Salt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Heat Treatment Salt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Treatment Salt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Treatment Salt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Treatment Salt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Heat Treatment Salt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yara International

SQM International

QingHai Salt Lake Industry

Enesoon

Zhejiang Lianda Chemical

Jiangxi Kinglita

Wentong Potassium Salt Group

XiaXian Yunli Chemicals

Weifang Changsheng Nitrate

Sinkiang Nitrate Minerals

Sichuan Shifang Nongke Chemical

Shanxi Bingsheng Fertilizer

Shanxi Knlan Chemical

Shanxi Jiaocheng Mingxing Chemical

Sichuan Wanfu Phosphate Fertilizer Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Treatment Salt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heat Treatment Salt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heat Treatment Salt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heat Treatment Salt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heat Treatment Salt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heat Treatment Salt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat Treatment Salt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heat Treatment Salt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heat Treatment Salt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heat Treatment Salt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heat Treatment Salt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Treatment Salt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Treatment Salt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Treatment Salt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Treatment Salt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Treatment Salt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

