Wine Enzymes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Enzymes are widely used in various applications, such as baking, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, meat products, etc. An enzyme is also used in winemaking. Wine enzymes usually come from grapes and yeast. They are a vital part of the winemaking process.

Enzymes are used to control the growth of bacteria, enhance aroma, stabilize wine and enhance the wine extraction process. All these benefits are expected to bring extensive growth to the wine enzyme market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wine Enzymes in global, including the following market information:

Global Wine Enzymes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wine Enzymes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Wine Enzymes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wine Enzymes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Yeast Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wine Enzymes include Kerry Group, Associated British Foods, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Novozymes and Chr.Hansen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wine Enzymes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wine Enzymes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wine Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Yeast

Fungus

Lysozyme

Magnesium Oxide

Lactobacillus

Others

Global Wine Enzymes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wine Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Grape Wine

Red Wine

Rose Wine

Sparkling Wine

White Wine

Others

Global Wine Enzymes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wine Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wine Enzymes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wine Enzymes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wine Enzymes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Wine Enzymes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kerry Group

Associated British Foods

DuPont

Amano Enzyme

Novozymes

Chr.Hansen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wine Enzymes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wine Enzymes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wine Enzymes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wine Enzymes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wine Enzymes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wine Enzymes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wine Enzymes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wine Enzymes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wine Enzymes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wine Enzymes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wine Enzymes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wine Enzymes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wine Enzymes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wine Enzymes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wine Enzymes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wine Enzymes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wine Enzymes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Yeast

4.1.3 Fungus

4.1.4 Lysozyme

