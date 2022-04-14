News

Graphite Radiator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Graphite Radiator Market

Graphite Radiator sink is a brand-new heat-conducting and heat-dissipating material. It has a unique grain orientation and conducts heat evenly in two directions. The sheet-like structure can be well adapted to any surface, shielding heat sources and components, and improving the performance of consumer electronics. performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Radiator in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Graphite Radiator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Graphite Radiator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Graphite Radiator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graphite Radiator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Graphite Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphite Radiator include Pnanasonic, T-Global, Tanyuan, HFC, FRD, Beichuan Precision, Jones Tech, Dasen and Teadit and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graphite Radiator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphite Radiator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Graphite Radiator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Natural Graphite Board
  • Synthetic Graphite Board
  • Nano Composite Graphite Board

Global Graphite Radiator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Graphite Radiator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Laptop
  • Flashlight
  • Camera
  • Cell Phone
  • Monitor
  • Communication Equipment

Global Graphite Radiator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Graphite Radiator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Graphite Radiator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Graphite Radiator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Graphite Radiator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Graphite Radiator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Pnanasonic
  • T-Global
  • Tanyuan
  • HFC
  • FRD
  • Beichuan Precision
  • Jones Tech
  • Dasen
  • Teadit
  • TOYO TANSO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Radiator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graphite Radiator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graphite Radiator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graphite Radiator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graphite Radiator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphite Radiator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Radiator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graphite Radiator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graphite Radiator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graphite Radiator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graphite Radiator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Radiator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Radiator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Radiator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Radiator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Radiator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

