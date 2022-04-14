Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trailer Refrigeration Units Having an effective maintenance program for transport refrigeration units helps protect refrigerated cargo, plus alleviates many unanticipated equipment failures that can lead to the expensive consequences of load losses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trailer Refrigeration Unit in global, including the following market information:

Global Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Trailer Refrigeration Unit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trailer Refrigeration Unit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vehicle Powered Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trailer Refrigeration Unit include Thermo King, Carrier, DENSO, Zanotti, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hwasung Thermo, Hubbard Products, Kingtec and Dongin Thermo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Trailer Refrigeration Unit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vehicle Powered

Self-powered

Global Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food/Beverages

Pharmaceuticals/Chemicals

Plants/Flowers

Others

Global Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trailer Refrigeration Unit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Trailer Refrigeration Unit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Trailer Refrigeration Unit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Trailer Refrigeration Unit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo King

Carrier

DENSO

Zanotti

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hwasung Thermo

Hubbard Products

Kingtec

Dongin Thermo

Schmitz Cargobull

Zhengzhou Kaixue

SONGZ

Xinxiang Huatai

Xiangyang Hanxue

