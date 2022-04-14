Combustible Ice Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Combustible ice is an ice-like crystalline substance formed by natural gas and water under high pressure and low temperature conditions. Because it looks like ice and burns when exposed to fire, it is called “combustible ice”

This report contains market size and forecasts of Combustible Ice in global, including the following market information:

Global Combustible Ice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Combustible Ice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Combustible Ice companies in 2021 (%)

The global Combustible Ice market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ocean Generation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Combustible Ice include SINOGEO, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Haimo Technologies Group Corp., TONG PETROTECH, Guangzhou Development Group Incorporated, SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation and China National Petroleum Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Combustible Ice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Combustible Ice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Combustible Ice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ocean Generation

Continent Generation

Global Combustible Ice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Combustible Ice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Thermal Excitation Mining

Decompression Mining Method

Chemical Reagent Injection Mining Method

CO2Rreplacement Mining Method

Solid Mining Method

Global Combustible Ice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Combustible Ice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Combustible Ice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Combustible Ice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Combustible Ice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Combustible Ice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SINOGEO

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Haimo Technologies Group Corp.

TONG PETROTECH

Guangzhou Development Group Incorporated

SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

NISCO

SHANGHAI SHENKAI PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Combustible Ice Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Combustible Ice Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Combustible Ice Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Combustible Ice Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Combustible Ice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Combustible Ice Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Combustible Ice Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Combustible Ice Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Combustible Ice Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Combustible Ice Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Combustible Ice Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Combustible Ice Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Combustible Ice Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Combustible Ice Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Combustible Ice Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Combustible Ice Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Combustible Ice Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

