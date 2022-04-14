Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market Segmentation with Competitive Analysis, Product Types, Companies And Forecast 2027

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market Research Report: Information by Application (Commercial, Military, Law Enforcement and Federal Law Enforcement), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Legged and Hybrid), System (Payloads, Control Units, Power System and Others), Mode of Operation (Tethered, Teleoperated and Autonomous), Size (Small, Medium, Large, Very Large and Extremely Large) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2027

Market Forecast

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market is projected to be valued at USD 8,040 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.79% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Factors such as increasing demand for autonomous systems in defense and commercial sectors and the advancements in UGVs systems are expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing product launches by companies such as BAE Systems is also expected to drive the growth of the market. For example, in 2017, BAE Systems launched a single and double-tracked UGV named Ironclad that assists in performing combat, reconnaissance, and casualty evacuation roles. Moreover, the growing adoption of UGVs for commercial applications such as physical security, oil & industry, and agriculture industry is also expected to drive the growth of the segment.

However, issues related to the absence of advanced visual capabilities and the need for continuous and uninterrupted power supply in UGVs might hamper the growth of this market.

Market USP

The increasing demand for enhanced efficiency and human safety and rising territorial conflicts across the globe are expected to drive the growth market.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10120

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Military segment to register the highest CAGR: The military segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of UGVs by the armed forces of countries such as the US and China is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Legged segment dominated the market: The legged segment dominated the market in 2019. Legged UGVs offer various benefits such as convenience, mobility, and adaptability. These features enable these UGVs to be used in critical missions.

Payloads segment expected to register the highest CAGR: The payloads segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as payloads assist army personnel in experiencing enhanced situational awareness and real-time information about the battlefield.

Autonomous segment dominated the market in 2019: The autonomous segment dominated the market in 2019. Autonomous UGVs assist soldiers in surveillance and reconnaissance missions, target tracking, and offer convenience. Thus, driving the growth of the segment.

Small segment dominated the market in 2019: The small segment dominated the market in 2019. These UGVs offer benefits such as compact size and durability, thus making them suitable for commercial applications such as physical security, land mowing, and household chores.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market-10120

Key Players

QinetiQ (UK)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Endeavor Robotics (US)

Cobham plc (UK)

ICOR Technology (Canada)

Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)

Re2, Inc. (US)

Nexter Group (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Superdroid Robots, Inc. (US)

iRobot Corp (US)

Other Prominent Players

Oshkosh Corporation (US)

Clearpath Robotics (Canada)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Roboteam (US)

Magforce International (France)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

Boston Dynamics (US)

Leonardo SpA (US)

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

ECA Group (France)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

ReconRobotics, Inc. (US)

Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc. (US)

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market, By Application

1.1.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market, By Mobility

1.1.3. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market, By System

1.1.4. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market, By Mode Of Operation

1.1.5. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market, By Size

1.1.6. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market, By Region

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

Market Insights Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising Adoption Of UGVs For Counter-Insurgency Operations

5.2.2. Increasing Demand For Autonomous Systems In Commercial And Defense Sectors

5.2.3. Increased Defense Expenditure Of Different Countries

5.2.4. Development Of Fully Autonomous UGVs

5.2.5. Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Absence Of Advanced Visual Capabilities In UGVs

5.3.2. Requirement For Uninterrupted And Continuous Power Supply In UGVs

5.3.3. Requirement For Developing Sophisticated And Highly Reliable UGVs

5.3.4. Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Market/Technological Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

5.7. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

Market Factor Analysis

6.1. Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1. R&D

6.1.2. Manufacturing

6.1.3. Distribution & Sales

6.1.4. Post-Sales Monitoring

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Threat Of New Entrants

6.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

6.2.3. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.2.4. Threat Of Substitutes

6.2.5. Intensity Of Rivalry

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Related Link @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drone-analytics-market-7914

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/light-weapons-market-7082

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/air-cargo-market-8271