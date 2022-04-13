Structured Cabling Market, Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report, Share, Share, Applications, Major Drivers, Value Key Players Brand-rex, TE Connectivity, ABB Ltd., Superior Essex

Market Scenario:

The global Structured Cabling Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period which was recorded at 5.5% during the historic forecast period. The Global Structured Cabling Market Value is expected to reach USD 17.2 Billion during the forecast period.

During the forecasted period, the Structured Cabling market will continue to grow at a steady rate. The rise of Structured Cabling will be fueled by technological advancements such as 5G technology. In the future years, the rapid advancement of 5G technology will continue. This could lead to the market’s largest increase and development in CAGR. Other reasons that contribute to the expansion of the industry include the emergence, trends, and developments in data center and communication infrastructures. The rise of the IT and telecommunications sectors widens the international market.

The Structured Cabling market study was projected to rise during the Covid 19 epidemic. The demand for e-learning, binge-watching, remote work, work from home, and other similar activities has increased. As a result, the market has been gradually growing. The IT and telecommunications industries also contributed to the growth of the industry. Pandemics, on the other hand, had caused some decreases in the global market. The supply of cable products was severely disrupted as a result of the Covid 19 events, resulting in a drop in the international market. Demand and supply were not up to par with forecasts. However, it is expected that the global market will return to its previous position.

Competitive Outlook:

Belden Incorporated, Paige Electric, Panduit, Legrand SA, Teknon Corporation, Siemon, CommScope Inc., Brand-rex, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Cable America, Inc., ABB Ltd., Superior Essex, Corning, Inc., and Nexans S.A. are prominent players of the global structured cabling market.

Segmentation:

By wire category, the structured cabling market is segmented into category 5e, category 6, category 6a, category 7, and others. The category 6 type of wires can dominate the market and generate revenues at 10.77% CAGR over the assessment period. This is attributed to high performance and backward compatibility with former cables such as Cat 5a and Cat 3.

By application, it is divided into specialty LAN and WAN. The latter can account for the largest share of the structured cabling market.

By product type, it is segmented into co-axial, copper, and fiber. The copper wire is pegged to dominate the global market till the end of the forecast period. This is attributed to use of cables for short and medium distance transmission. Its preference among desktops and datacenters can be lucrative for the segment. Copper wires can exhibit 10.24% CAGR over the assessment period.

By industry, the market caters to industrial, BFSI, commercial, automotive, IT & telecommunication, and others. The IT & telecommunication industry is set to drive maximum revenue for structured cabling market owing to large number of telecommunication providers, spectrum licenses for various bandwidths, and a large number of subscribers. The sector can exhibit a CAGR of 11.07% over the assessment period. Latest networking standards such as 5G and high transmission speeds can facilitate sector growth.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are major regions analyzed for measuring the growth of the global structured cabling market.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share till the end of the forecast period. This is attributed to development of smart homes, demand for IP-based video surveillance systems, and penetration of internet of things (IoT). Supply chain disruptions and disagreements with foreign trade policies can hurt regional market growth.

Industry News:

The Hexatronic Group has acquired nearly 90% shares of Qubix, an Italian supplier of structured cabling systems. It can strengthen its position in Europe and expand its reach by supplying ducts, fiber optic cables, and connectivity systems.

