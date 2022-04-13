Big Data Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Competitor Strategies, Developments, and Impact of COVID

Market Overview

The Big Data Market size is expected to reach USD 297.28 Billion at a 14.52% CAGR during the forecast period. Its enormous application potential can be attributed to its robust market growth. Increased internet usage, such as the rising popularity of social media and the advent of virtual online offices, could help boost the market growth. The expanding use of big data in businesses is expected to provide significant opportunities for important stakeholders. This technology is gaining traction because it makes it easier to collect and analyze large amounts of data that businesses and governments deal with regularly.

When the new coronavirus first swept over the world, healthcare leaders’ main worries were resource allocation and hospital capacity. However, this lethal virus had a favorable impact on the big data sector. Governments and companies are making extensive use of big data technology to store infected people’s information and data. This technique can digitally store a large amount of data from persons who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in real-time. It also aids in the discovery of new information on the virus’s control and spread. Its ability to capture extensive data can be put to good use in preventing the virus from spreading. The data gathered can be used to design future coronavirus prevention strategies.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Server

Storage

Network Equipment

Software

Hadoop Distribution Products and Tools

Data Discovery and Visualization

Data Management

Analytics

Service

Hadoop as a Service

Data as a Service

Analytics as a Service

Consulting Services

Deployment and Integration Service

Based on the Technology, the market is segmented into:

Hadoop

NoSQL

MPAD

Predictive Analytics

Stream Processing

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning & Data Mining

Based on the Size of the Organization, the market is segmented into:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Based on the Deployment, the market is segmented into:

On-premise

On-Cloud

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into:

Retail

IT

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Telecommunications

Energy & Utilities

Others

Based on the Region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Classification

North America will lead the market over the projection period. The rapid adoption of advanced information technologies, the increasing focus on this technology application in Canada and the United States, the presence of some top market players, and the rising adoption of internet of things devices by various businesses are all contributing to the region’s global big data market growth.

The worldwide big data market is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the APAC region over the projected period. The region’s big data market is rising due to the increasing usage of big data technologies such as Apache and Hadoop, as well as the increasing use of IoT devices, the development of the insurance and banking industries, and the penetration of new technologies such as linked devices.

Industry News

The major key players in the market are Fair Isaac Corporation, Accenture PLC, Cloudera Inc., Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Splunk Inc., Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Tableau Software, SAP SE, Hitachi Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, and IBM Corporation.

