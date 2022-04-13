Body Worn Camera Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Demand Forecast and Impact of COVID

Market Overview

The industry trends suggest that the Global Body-Worn Camera Market will reach USD 368.95 billion, growing at 72.3% CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2030). Body-worn cameras or body cameras are understood as recording systems. Public and government agencies use these systems or devices to protect their first-line responders. It is available in two types, namely head-mounted and body-mounted.

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising infections are concerning. It has disrupted business activities globally, with various industrial firms shutting down units and facilities. Governments are undertaking commendable market efforts to revive the semiconductor and consumer electronics sectors. The body-worn cameras market is predicted to thrive owing to its high procurement rate by law enforcement agencies during the ongoing forecast period ending in 2030. For instance, one of the prominent market companies – Motorola Solutions, has launched WatchGuard continuous-operation BWC that works beyond a 12-hour shift. Swappable battery packs and extended storage capacity are prominent market inclusions. These can enable officers to patrol without concern. Emergency funds released for alleviating the effects of the pandemic can facilitate market growth.

The cameras are likely to be used by law enforcement agencies to encourage better transparency to the public by collecting evidence and building trust among communities. Global rise in crime prevention and officer safety opportunities can provide an impetus to the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation

The global body-worn camera market has been segmented based on the following to meet the rising needs of the global target audience.

By Mode of Operation

Recording and Live Streaming Type

Recording Type

By Resolution

HD

Full HD

4K

Others

By End-user

Law Enforcement

Military

Sports & Leisure

Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to gain the lion’s market share of the global body-worn camera market owing to various state funding programs encouraging its use in law enforcement agencies. The region is expected to register an 18.3% CAGR over the forecast period due to various states launching pilot programs for expanding the efficiency of law enforcement officers. An increasing number of federal agencies opting for these programs can highlight the latent potential of the market. The U.S. market is estimated to lead in the technological front of body-worn cameras, and the availability of smart devices can augur favorably for the market. Some of the prominent market players are as follows:

Pinnacle Response Ltd. (Ireland)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan)

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Coban Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

GoPro, Inc. (U.S.)

Industry News

The New Glasgow police in Scotland, as a part of the global body-worn camera market, had launched a 2 monthly pilot project in 2021 for testing the efficacy of body-worn cameras on front line officers. It has entered into prominent partnerships with WatchGuard. The company is based in the U.S.It acts as a security solutions provider for attaining the cameras for the project.

The Dayton Police Department of Ohio (U.S.) has reported having been granted funding from Dayton for procurement of BWCs for expanding its automatic license plate recognition program.

