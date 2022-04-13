Electrostatic Precipitator Market- Future Business Strategies, Leading Key Players, Advancements Technological, Growth Projections and Forecast 2030

The global Electrostatic Precipitator Market is expected to grow at ~ 4.00% CAGR during the forecast period.

Electrostatic precipitator is a device used to remove the dust and ash particles with the exhaust gases of power plants. Electrostatic precipitator uses electrostatic charges to separate particles from a dirty gas stream. Moreover, it is designed to trap and remove the dust particles from the exhaust gas stream in the industries such as chemical, paper, and power, among others. The main types of electrostatic precipitators include plate-wire precipitator, flat plate precipitator, tubular precipitator, wet precipitator, and two-stage precipitator.

Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software & services. Hardware segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to high requirement of hardware component in manufacturing several types of electrostatic precipitators. Hardware component such as high voltage electrical systems, discharge electrodes, collection electrodes, rappers, and shell are an integral part of electrostatic precipitators. Considering the type segment, the market is segmented into dry ESP and wet ESP. Dry ESP segment is expected to lead the electrostatic precipitator market in 2019. This high market share can be attributed to its ability to withstand high temperatures and high particulate volumes, low electricity consumption, and cost-effectiveness.



Key Players

The key players of the global Electrostatic Precipitator market are Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (US), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), Babcock & Wilcox (US), AMEC Foster Wheeler (UK), Thermax Global (India), Ducon Technologies (US), Fujian Longking (China), Hamon Group (Belgium), and Trion (US), among others.

Market Research Analysis

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the market for Electrostatic Precipitator

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global Electrostatic Precipitator market in 2017. Increasing air pollution due to particulate emission, growing industrialization, and presence of many thermal power plants will drive the demand for electrostatic precipitator in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, increasing implementation of electrostatic precipitators in industries such as steel, cement, and chemical in the Asian region is also going to drive the market for electrostatic precipitator.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electrostatic Precipitator market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Electrostatic Precipitator market by its type, component, end-user, and region.

By Type

Dry ESP

Wet ESP

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By End-User

Power

Metals

Cement

Chemicals

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

