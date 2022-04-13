News
Global Forehead Infrared Thermometer Market Research Report 2022
Forehead Infrared Thermometer Market
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Non-contact Type
- Contact Type
Segment by Application
- Hospital
- Home Use
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Braun
- Omron
- Microlife
- Hartmann
- Beurer
- Easywell Biomedical
- Exergen Corporation
- Briggs Healthcare
- YUYUE
- Radiant
- GEON Corp
- Easywell Bio
- AViTA
- Tecnimed srl
- Exergen Corp
- SAMICO
- Rossmax
- Shenzhen Calibeur Industries
- Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device
- Shenzhen Everbest Machinery Industry Co.,Ltd.
- Cofoe Medical Technology
