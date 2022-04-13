Network Analytics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period

Network Analytics Market – Overview

The network analytics market is showing rapid growth in the near future. The demand for advanced analytical tools and analytics applications is increasing rapidly due to the massive challenge of analysing the huge amount of network data structure in real time. Network analytics provides solutions like network intelligence solutions and managed and professional services. The ability to plan and manage network capacity is the main priority of communication service providers which is one of the main factors driving the network analytics market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Network Analytics is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

Network analytics technology performs advanced traffic forecasting that consists of data load forecasting, device performance, and application performance and user behaviour. The optimization of networks using network analytics helps in retaining customers by providing a better experience. The study indicates that, to overcome the threat of misuse of critical data organizations are increasingly adopting network analytic solutions to analyse problems in the network. Network analytics also helps the user to get a secure access to confidential information.

Network Analytics Market – Industry News

AUGUST 03, 2017 – Accenture has acquired Search Technologies, a Herndon, Virginia-based technology services firm specializing in the design, implementation and management of big data and search analytics. Search Technologies delivers enhanced content analytics capabilities that help clients better understand their business, customers and markets through the combination of transactional and contextual data. By applying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like machine learning to this type of client data, Accenture can help generate new, more precise insights that drive improved business outcomes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

December 07, 2017 – Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, moved service providers, enterprises and cloud providers closer to fully realizing the promise of The Self-Driving Network with Juniper Bots, a series of new applications that simplify network operations by translating intent into automated workflows, as well as updates to the Juniper Extension Toolkit.

15 December 2016- Nokia announced their plans to acquire Deepfield, the US-based leader in real-time analytics for IP network performance management and security. The acquisition will extend Nokia’s leadership in real-time, analytics-driven network and service automation, providing customers including communications service providers, cable operators and cloud, webscale and large technology companies with greater network and application insight, control and DDoS protection.

Get a Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2387

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the Network Analytics Market is based on deployment, end-user, type, and organization. The Type based segments of the network analytics market are solutions and service. The rise in the need for network analytics market solution and services are expected to underpin the rise of the market through the review period.

The Deployment based segment of the network analytics market are cloud and on-premise. The increase in the need for network analytics solutions and their deployment in cloud platform can boost the expansion of the market across the review period. The increase in the need for on premise network analytics solutions are

The Organization Size based segments of the network analytics market are large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The penetration of network analytics in the growing businesses and rise in the utility of network analytics solutions across evolving SMEs are likely to impel the expansion of the network analytics market in the review period.

The End-User segments of the network analytics market are Cloud Service Providers and Communication Service Providers. The increase in the count of cloud services providers are expected to promote the growth of the market in the review period.

Buy Now-

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2387

Regional Analysis

Network analytics market in North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global Network Analytics market through the study period. The rise in the implementation of analytics solutions across major companies in the region is expected to bolster the rise of the regional market. The ease of availability of scalable infrastructure and the escalating risk of cyber-attacks and malware are pressing the demand for the adoption of network analytics. This is expected to boost the expansion of the regional market through the study period. Similar growth boosters are observed in Europe network analytics market. The rise in utility of modern tools and technologies is observed to rise the deployment rate of network analytics can promote the expansion of the market in Europe. Innovations and modifications of existing products are expected to promote the expansion of the network market in Europe. In the Asia Pacific region, the expansion of the network analytics market is expected to surge due to the penetration of these solutions in different sectors of the market.

Key Players

Accenture PLC (Ireland), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Allot Communication (Israel), Sandvine Inc. (Canada), Tibco Software (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Network Analytics Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/network-analytics-market-2387

Browse More Reports By MRFR:

Enterprise Asset Management Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2027

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enterprise-asset-management-market-1783

High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-performance-data-analytics-hpda-market-1828

Clientless Remote Support Software Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/clientless-remote-support-software-market-2267

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com