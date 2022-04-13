2022-2027 Global and Regional Calcined Petroleum Coke Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Calcined Petroleum Coke market was valued at 78.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Calcined petroleum coke (CPC) is the product from calcining petroleum coke. This coke is the product of the coker unit in a crude oil refinery. The calcined petroleum coke is used to make anodes for the aluminium, steel and titanium smelting industry.Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, calcined petroleum coke market has a certain potential in Europe, North America and Asia.

These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China`s calcined petroleum coke industry maintains a rapid growth. In future, the calcined petroleum coke industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world calcined petroleum coke consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, calcined petroleum coke has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in calcined petroleum coke downstream products, the world calcined petroleum coke capacity will continue to expand. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to calcined petroleum coke industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry. In the world, the consumption areas of calcined petroleum coke are mainly Asia (ex: China), China, North America and the Europe. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied over 50% in 2017 due to its largest aluminum capacity.

By Market Verdors:

Oxbow

RAIN CII CARBON

BP

Shandong KeYu Energy

Aluminium Bahrain

PetroCoque

Lianxing New Materials Technology

Phillips66

Zhenhua Carbon Technology

GOA Carbon

Sinoway

Atha Group

NingXia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Carbograf

Cocan Graphite

By Types:

Needle Coke

Shot Coke

Sponge Coke

Honeycomb Coke

By Applications:

Aluminum Industry

Steel Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Calcined Petroleum Coke Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

