2022-2027 Global and Regional Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market was valued at 1066.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market covers Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S), Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV), etc. The typical players include Kraton Polymers, Dynasol, LG Chem, INEOS Styrolution, etc.Thermoplastic elastomers can be divided into two types: reactor-made TPEs (e.g. TPA, TPU, and TPC) and TPE compounds (e.g. TPS or TPV). The properties of reactor-made TPEs are implemented in one polymer. The properties of TPE compounds result from mixing two polymers to form a so-called compound. TPE compounds that are compounded using at least two different types of polymers. One polymer type adds elastic properties to the compound, the other one provides thermoplastic properties. Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds key players include Sinopec, LCY Technology Corp, Kraton Polymers, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 20%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S) is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automobile, followed by Footwear, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Kraton Polymers

Dynasol

LG Chem

INEOS Styrolution

Avient Corporation

Asahi Chemical

Versalis

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sibur

Kumho Petrochemical

ExxonMobil

JSR

Kuraray

Sinopec

LCY Technology Corp

TSRC

CNPC

ChiMei

By Types:

Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)

By Applications:

Footwear

Automobile

Building & Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

