2022-2027 Global and Regional Ionomer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ionomer market was valued at 36.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An ionomer is a polymer that comprises repeat units of both electrically neutral repeating units and a fraction of ionized units (usually no more than 15 mole percent) covalently bonded to the polymer backbone as pendant group moieties. This means that most ionomers are copolymers of the neutral segments and the ionized units, which usually consist of carboxylic acid groups. The classification of a polymer as an ionomer depends on the level of substitution of ionic groups as well as how the ionic groups are incorporated into the polymer structure.The global Ionomer industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as DuPont, Dow (SK), Honeywell, Asahi Kasei and Exxon Chemical Company. At present, DuPont is the world leader, holding 37.64% production market share in 2017. The global consumption of Ionomer increases from 18670 MT in 2013 to 26563 MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Ionomer consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 32.73% of global consumption of Ionomer.

By Market Verdors:

DuPont

Dow (SK)

Honeywell

Asahi Kasei

Exxon Chemical Company

Asahi Glass

Solvay

Dongyue Group

By Types:

EAA copolymers

PFSA Ionomer

By Applications:

Golf Ball Covers

Food Packaging

Cosmetics and Medical Device Packaging

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Ionomer Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Ionomer Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Ionomer Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Ionomer Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Ionomer Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Ionomer Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Ionomer (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Ionomer Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Ionomer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ionomer (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Ionomer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

