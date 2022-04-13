Montmorillonite Clay Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The name bentonite was first suggested in 1898 for clay hosted by the Benton Shale in Wyoming. It was initially described as clay formed by the alteration of volcanic ash, but the most widely used commercial definition is that bentonite is clay consisting essentially of smectite minerals (usually montmorillonite) regardless of occurrence or origin.

Most economic bentonite deposits are of Cretaceous age or younger and associated with marine shale and marl (Wyoming), calcareous sands and marls (Morocco), carbonaceous shales and coal (South Africa), sandstone and conglomerate (Australia), dacitic pyroclastics and tuffs (Milos), andesite (China) or rhyolite and obsidian/perlite (China and Mozambique).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/142356/global-montmorillonite-clay-forecast-market-2022-2028-795

Bentonite is characterised by exchangeable cations such as Ca2+, Mg2+, Na+ or Li+ which affect its designation and properties. For example, bentonite is typically described as either swelling or nonswelling bentonite. Swelling bentonite (also known as western bentonite) is sodium bentonite that swells in water and is generally used in its natural state. Non-swelling bentonite is calcium bentonite (also known as southern bentonite) that is used as mined, after treatment with soda ash to produce sodium-exchanged bentonite, or treated with acid to produce bleaching clay. Li-rich bentonite is known as hectorite and is commercially mined only in the US.

Natural bentonites occur in two main forms: Na-based and Ca-based. While Ca-bentonite is more common, Na-bentonite is a more effective binder. To boost the binding power of Ca-bentonite, it is subjected to a chemical reaction with soda ash to activate its outer and inner surfaces, which increases its ability to bind water.

This report studies the Sodium Bentonite and Calcium Bentonite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Montmorillonite Clay in global, including the following market information:

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Montmorillonite Clay companies in 2021 (%)

The global Montmorillonite Clay market was valued at 1340.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1634.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Bentonite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Montmorillonite Clay include Minerals Technologies (Amcol), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Clariant, Imerys (S&B), Black Hills Bentonite, Wyo-Ben Inc, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Tolsa Group and Laviosa Minerals SpA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Montmorillonite Clay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Others

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Montmorillonite Clay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Montmorillonite Clay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Montmorillonite Clay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Montmorillonite Clay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Minerals Technologies (Amcol)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)

Clariant

Imerys (S&B)

Black Hills Bentonite

Wyo-Ben Inc

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Tolsa Group

Laviosa Minerals SpA

G & W Mineral Resources

HOJUN

Ningcheng Tianyu

Huawei Bentonite

China Jianping Cuican Peng Run Tu

Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals

LKAB Minerals

Ashapura

Star Bentonite Group

Kunimine Industries

Fenghong New Material

Chang’an Renheng

Liufangzi Bentonite

Bentonit União

Castiglioni Pes y Cia

Canbensan

Ayd?n Bentonit

KarBen

Elementis

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/142356/global-montmorillonite-clay-forecast-market-2022-2028-795

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Montmorillonite Clay Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Montmorillonite Clay Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Montmorillonite Clay Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Montmorillonite Clay Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Montmorillonite Clay Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Montmorillonite Clay Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Montmorillonite Clay Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Montmorillonite Clay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Montmorillonite Clay Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Montmorillonite Clay Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Montmorillonite Clay Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Montmorillonite Clay Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/