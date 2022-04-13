2022-2027 Global and Regional Kinesio Tape Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Kinesio Tape market was valued at 17.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Kinesio tape was invented by Kenzo Kase in 1979. It is a type of thin, elastic cotton tape that can stretch up to 140% of its original length. Compared with conventional tape, kinesio tape is more elastic and less mechanism constraints. Kinesio tape is developed primarily for the treatment of joint and muscle aches. Kinesio tape can be divided into roll form and pre-cut shape. The width of kinesio tape is usually from 25 mm to 100 mm and the length is from 3 m to 5 m. Among these different specifications, the 50 mm × 5 m kinesio tape is the largest sales dimension. The major manufacturers of kinesiology tape are located in China, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

The main consumption areas are the United States, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market, its consumption accounted for over 40% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia. Kinesiology Tape popularized during the 2008 Olympics after the manufacturer, Kinesio USA, donated 50,000 rolls of the tape to 58 competing countries. And during the London 2012 Olympics, kinesiology tape has been spotted stretching and spiraling in interesting patterns on some athletes. Kinesio tape industry growth rate was higher during 2010 to 2012; however the growth rate of global market was slowing down after 2012.

By Market Verdors:

Kinesio Taping

KT TAPE

SpiderTech

RockTape

StrengthTape

K-active

Towatek Korea

Atex Medical

TERA Medical

Nitto Denko

Healixon

LP Support

Mueller

Kindmax

DL Medical & Health

Socko

Medsport

GSPMED

Major Medical

Raphael

By Types:

Roll Form

Pre-cut Shape

By Applications:

Sporting Goods Store

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Online

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Kinesio Tape Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Kinesio Tape Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Kinesio Tape Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Kinesio Tape Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Kinesio Tape Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Kinesio Tape Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Kinesio Tape (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Kinesio Tape Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Kinesio Tape Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Kinesio Tape (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Kinesio Tape Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

