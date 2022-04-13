Texture Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Texture paint is a special paint that can maintain the texture design even after drying, such as stippling. There are several different varieties of this paint, smooth, sandy or rough. Rough has a popcorn effect and is usually used as a ceiling paint. Always look for the paint that can give you the longest drying time to meet your experience level. The longer the drying time, the more chance you must make the paint have a dramatic effect or correct any defects before the paint solidifies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Texture Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Texture Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Texture Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Texture Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Texture Paint market was valued at 1330.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1920.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Super Premium Finishes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Texture Paint include Asian Paints, RPM International, Axalta, SK Kaken, AkzoNobel, Kansai Paints, Sherwin-Williams, KABEL and PPG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Texture Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Texture Paint Market, by Texture Level, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Texture Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Texture Level, 2021 (%)

Super Premium Finishes

Premium Finishes

Mid Market

Economy

Global Texture Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Texture Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Texture Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Texture Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Texture Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Texture Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Texture Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Texture Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asian Paints

RPM International

Axalta

SK Kaken

AkzoNobel

Kansai Paints

Sherwin-Williams

KABEL

PPG

Coldec Group

Nippon Paint

Berger Paints

Duluxgroup

Carpoly

3 Trees Group

Viero Paints

Jotun

Colorificio Tassani

Haymes Paint

Gem Paints

Rockcote

Apco Coatings

ASTEC Paints

MAC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Texture Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Texture Level

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Texture Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Texture Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Texture Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Texture Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Texture Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Texture Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Texture Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Texture Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Texture Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Texture Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Texture Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Texture Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Texture Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Texture Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Texture Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Texture Level – Global Texture Paint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

