Non-Woven Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non-Woven Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Woven Fabric market was valued at 40000 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 69490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meltblown Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Woven Fabric include Berry Global, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co., Ltd., Fitesa, DuPont, Glatfelter and Toray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Woven Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Technology, 2021 (%)

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Clothing

Medical and Health Care

Household

Others

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Woven Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Woven Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Woven Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-Woven Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berry Global

Freudenberg

Kimberly-Clark

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co., Ltd.

Fitesa

DuPont

Glatfelter

Toray

Lydall

Johns Manville

Fibertex

Suominen

Hollingsworth & Vose

Avgol

Kingsafe Group

Sandler

Huafon Microfibre (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.

TWE Group

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group Co., LTD.

NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

Nbond

PFNonwovens

Xiamen Yanjan New Material Co., Ltd,

Tiandingfeng(TDF) Holdings Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Woven Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Technology

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Woven Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Woven Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Woven Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Woven Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Woven Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Woven Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Woven Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

