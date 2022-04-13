Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lubrication in the drawing process is essential for maintaining good surface finish and long die life. The following are different methods of lubrication: Wet drawing: the dies and wire or rod are completely immersed in lubricants. Dry drawing: the wire or rod passes through a container of lubricant which coats the surface of the wire or rod.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Drawing Lubricants in global, including the following market information:

Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Wire Drawing Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wire Drawing Lubricants market was valued at 279.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 333.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wire Drawing Lubricants include TRAXIT International, CONDAT, Zeller+Gmelin, Kyoeisha, Adeka, Chemetall, Bechem, Metalube and Aztech Lubricants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wire Drawing Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants

Wet Wire Drawing Lubricants

Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel Wire

Stainless Steel Wire

Tire Bead & Cord

Galvanized Wire

Aluminum & Alloy Wires

Copper Wires

Other Applications

Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wire Drawing Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wire Drawing Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wire Drawing Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Wire Drawing Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TRAXIT International

CONDAT

Zeller+Gmelin

Kyoeisha

Adeka

Chemetall

Bechem

Metalube

Aztech Lubricants

Petrofer

Blachford

Holifa

Fuchs

Pan Chemicals

Jiangyin Ouyate

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wire Drawing Lubricants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire Drawing Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire Drawing Lubricants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Drawing Lubricants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wire Drawing Lubricants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Drawing Lubricants Companies

