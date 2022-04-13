Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wire Drawing Lubricants
Lubrication in the drawing process is essential for maintaining good surface finish and long die life. The following are different methods of lubrication: Wet drawing: the dies and wire or rod are completely immersed in lubricants. Dry drawing: the wire or rod passes through a container of lubricant which coats the surface of the wire or rod.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Drawing Lubricants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Wire Drawing Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wire Drawing Lubricants market was valued at 279.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 333.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wire Drawing Lubricants include TRAXIT International, CONDAT, Zeller+Gmelin, Kyoeisha, Adeka, Chemetall, Bechem, Metalube and Aztech Lubricants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wire Drawing Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants
- Wet Wire Drawing Lubricants
Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Steel Wire
- Stainless Steel Wire
- Tire Bead & Cord
- Galvanized Wire
- Aluminum & Alloy Wires
- Copper Wires
- Other Applications
Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wire Drawing Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wire Drawing Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wire Drawing Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Wire Drawing Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TRAXIT International
- CONDAT
- Zeller+Gmelin
- Kyoeisha
- Adeka
- Chemetall
- Bechem
- Metalube
- Aztech Lubricants
- Petrofer
- Blachford
- Holifa
- Fuchs
- Pan Chemicals
- Jiangyin Ouyate
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wire Drawing Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wire Drawing Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire Drawing Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire Drawing Lubricants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Drawing Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wire Drawing Lubricants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Drawing Lubricants Companies
