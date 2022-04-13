Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PDCPD, the short name of polydicyclopentadiene, is a thermoset polymer plastic material. It is an innovative polymer compound, processed using Reaction Injection Molding (RIM). On basis of application fields of PDCPD, PDCPD can be classified into Transportation grade, Agriculture grade, Construction grade, Anti-corrosion grade, and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market was valued at 147.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 240.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transportation Grade PDCPD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) include Metton (Sojitz), RIMTEC (Zeon), Materia, Inc and Dacheng Pudao Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transportation Grade PDCPD

Agriculture Grade PDCPD

Construction Grade PDCPD

Anti-corrosion Grade PDCPD

Other Grade PDCPD

Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Engineering and Agricultural Machinery

Medical Equipment

Transportation

Sewage Treatment

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metton (Sojitz)

RIMTEC (Zeon)

Materia, Inc

Dacheng Pudao Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Companies

