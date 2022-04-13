Coke Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coke
Coke is a grey, hard, and porous fuel with a high carbon content and few impurities, made by heating coal or oil in the absence of air—a destructive distillation process. It is an important industrial product, used mainly in iron ore smelting, but also as a fuel in stoves and forges when air pollution is a concern.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coke in global, including the following market information:
- Global Coke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Coke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M MT)
- Global top five Coke companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coke market was valued at 322860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 305130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blast Furnace Coke Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coke include ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Tata Steel, SunCoke Energy, JSW Group, United States Steel, BlueScope and ABC Coke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Blast Furnace Coke
- Foundry Coke
- Technical Coke
Global Coke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Steel Industry
- Non-ferrous Metals
- Rock Wool Production
- Sugar Production
- Soda Ash Production
- Others
Global Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Coke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Coke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Coke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M MT)
- Key companies Coke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- POSCO
- Tata Steel
- SunCoke Energy
- JSW Group
- United States Steel
- BlueScope
- ABC Coke
- Gujarat NRE Coke
- Hickman, Williams & Company
- Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company
- Haldia Coke
- China Baowu Group
- Ansteel
- Risun
- Sunlight Coking
- Taiyuan Coal Gasfication
- Shanxi Coking Coal
- Lubao-Group
- China Pingmei Shenma Group
- Zhongrong Xinda
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coke Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coke Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coke Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coke Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coke Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coke Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coke Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coke Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coke Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coke Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coke Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Coke Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Blast Furnace Coke
4.1.3 Foundry Coke
4.1.4 Technical Coke
4.2 By Type – Global Coke Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Coke Revenue, 2017-2022
