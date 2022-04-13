News

Mineral Castings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mineral Castings

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

Polymer-bonded mineral casting is a construction and design material with enormous potential. Selected minerals and a low proportion of epoxy resin-based binding agent form the basis for a high-performance casting material for a wide range of technical and artistic applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Castings in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Mineral Castings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Mineral Castings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Mineral Castings companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Mineral Castings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Mineral Casting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mineral Castings include Fritz Studer AG, EMAG, SCHNEEBERGER, RAMPF Group, FREI, ANDA Automation Equipment, Mica Advanced Materials, BORS Technology and Cullam Technologies Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mineral Castings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mineral Castings Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mineral Castings Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

  • Epoxy Mineral Casting
  • Polymer Minreal Casting

Global Mineral Castings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mineral Castings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Manufacturing of Machine Tool Beds
  • Mechanical Parts

Global Mineral Castings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mineral Castings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Mineral Castings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Mineral Castings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Mineral Castings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Mineral Castings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Fritz Studer AG
  • EMAG
  • SCHNEEBERGER
  • RAMPF Group
  • FREI
  • ANDA Automation Equipment
  • Mica Advanced Materials
  • BORS Technology
  • Cullam Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • JACOB IRON WORKS HARVEST TEK CO., LTD.
  • Guindy Machine Tools Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mineral Castings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mineral Castings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mineral Castings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mineral Castings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mineral Castings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mineral Castings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mineral Castings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mineral Castings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mineral Castings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mineral Castings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mineral Castings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mineral Castings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mineral Castings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Castings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mineral Castings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Castings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Prosthetic Market by Type (Lower Body Prosthetic, Upper Body Prosthetic), Application (Vascular Disease Amputees, Truma Disease Amputees, Congenital Disabilities Amputees), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 29, 2021

Restaurant Management Software Market Key Strategic Developments, New Technologies by Players – NCR Corporation, HotSchedules, Revel Systems Inc., Touch Bistro, and ShopKeep.

December 20, 2021

Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market: Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

January 4, 2022

Global Transfer Cabinets Market Industry Size, Status and Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Segment Forecasts 2021-2026

December 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button