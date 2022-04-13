Mineral Castings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polymer-bonded mineral casting is a construction and design material with enormous potential. Selected minerals and a low proportion of epoxy resin-based binding agent form the basis for a high-performance casting material for a wide range of technical and artistic applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Castings in global, including the following market information:

Global Mineral Castings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mineral Castings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mineral Castings companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/142365/global-mineral-castings-forecast-market-2022-2028-920

The global Mineral Castings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Mineral Casting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mineral Castings include Fritz Studer AG, EMAG, SCHNEEBERGER, RAMPF Group, FREI, ANDA Automation Equipment, Mica Advanced Materials, BORS Technology and Cullam Technologies Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mineral Castings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mineral Castings Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mineral Castings Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Mineral Casting

Polymer Minreal Casting

Global Mineral Castings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mineral Castings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing of Machine Tool Beds

Mechanical Parts

Global Mineral Castings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mineral Castings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mineral Castings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mineral Castings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mineral Castings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mineral Castings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fritz Studer AG

EMAG

SCHNEEBERGER

RAMPF Group

FREI

ANDA Automation Equipment

Mica Advanced Materials

BORS Technology

Cullam Technologies Co., Ltd.

JACOB IRON WORKS HARVEST TEK CO., LTD.

Guindy Machine Tools Limited

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/142365/global-mineral-castings-forecast-market-2022-2028-920

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mineral Castings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mineral Castings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mineral Castings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mineral Castings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mineral Castings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mineral Castings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mineral Castings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mineral Castings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mineral Castings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mineral Castings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mineral Castings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mineral Castings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mineral Castings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Castings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mineral Castings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Castings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/