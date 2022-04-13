Plastic Fastening Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic Fastening System means the fastening system which use plastic material such as copolymer, polyethylene, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Fastening Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Fastening Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Fastening Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Fastening Systems include Flexco, Fastmount, H-BAU Technik, DAKOTA, ZinCo, Button-fix, Stahlton Bauteile AG and Fixi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Fastening Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Fastening Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastic Fastening Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon

Polyethylene

Global Plastic Fastening Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastic Fastening Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Panel

Wall Strengthen

Roof

Flooring

Furniture

Global Plastic Fastening Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Plastic Fastening Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Fastening Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Fastening Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Flexco

Fastmount

H-BAU Technik

DAKOTA

ZinCo

Button-fix

Stahlton Bauteile AG

Fixi

