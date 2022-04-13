Drainage Membranes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The drainage membrane consists of moulded high-density polyethylene and polypropylene membranes and fixing/sealing materials used as a water diversion system in the refurbishment or new construction of domestic and commercial buildings

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drainage Membranes in global, including the following market information:

Global Drainage Membranes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drainage Membranes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Drainage Membranes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drainage Membranes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HDPE Drainage Membranes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drainage Membranes include ZinCo GmbH, Teragéos, BERA B.V., Urbanscape, Newton Waterproofing, DIADEM, PROLINE, Serge Ferrari group and Asio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drainage Membranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drainage Membranes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Drainage Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HDPE Drainage Membranes

Rubber Drainage Membranes

PP Drainage Membranes

ABS Drainage Membranes

Non-woven Drainage Membranes

Global Drainage Membranes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Drainage Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roof

Basement

Basin

Global Drainage Membranes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Drainage Membranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drainage Membranes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drainage Membranes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drainage Membranes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Drainage Membranes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZinCo GmbH

Teragéos

BERA B.V.

Urbanscape

Newton Waterproofing

DIADEM

PROLINE

Serge Ferrari group

Asio

KRAIBURG Relastec GmbH & Co. KG

Owens Corning Insulation

Sika Group

Cetco

DELTA

AFITEXINOV

PONTAROLO ENGINEERING

Emülzer

Geoplast

BTM

TeMa

Project For Building (PFB)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drainage Membranes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drainage Membranes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drainage Membranes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drainage Membranes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drainage Membranes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drainage Membranes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drainage Membranes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drainage Membranes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drainage Membranes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drainage Membranes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drainage Membranes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drainage Membranes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drainage Membranes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drainage Membranes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drainage Membranes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drainage Membranes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

