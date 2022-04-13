Semiconductor Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Semiconductor Plastics
Semiconductor plastic means the plastic used forn semiconductor production which need highly qualified material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Plastics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Semiconductor Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Plastics include Ensinger Inc., A&C Plastics, Inc., Boedeker Plastics, Inc., Victrex, Solvay, Evonik, ZYPEEK, Kingfa and JUSEP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Plastics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)
- Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)
- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Polyoxymethylene (POM-C)
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Polyimide (PI)
- Polyetherimide (PEI)
- PAI (polyamide-imide)
Global Semiconductor Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- CMP Application
- Further Semiconductor Processes
- Back-end Applications
Global Semiconductor Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Semiconductor Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Semiconductor Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Semiconductor Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ensinger Inc.
- A&C Plastics, Inc.
- Boedeker Plastics, Inc.
- Victrex
- Solvay
- Evonik
- ZYPEEK
- Kingfa
- JUSEP
- Craftech Ind
- EPTAM
- Polymershapes
- Professional Plastics, Inc.
- MITSUBISHI
- Veejay Plastic
- KT Plastics
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
- Vanderveer Industrial Plastics
- ERIKS
- TOHO KASEI Co., Ltd.
- E. Jordan Brookes
- Vycom Plastics
- thyssenkrupp Engineered Plastics
- BKB Precision
- Impact Engineering Plastics
- TOWA
- Plastic Distributors and Fabricators, Inc.
- Wah Lee Industrial Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Plastics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Semiconductor Plastics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Plastics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Plastics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Plastics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
