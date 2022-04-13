News

Photoelectric Medical Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photoelectric Medical Devices

Photoelectric Medical Devices are devices or instruments that apply photoelectric technology such as laser or stroboscopic to skin treatment to tighten skin, improve skin texture, treat acne, acne marks, scars, remove pigmentation, hair removal and other effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoelectric Medical Devices in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
  • Global top five Photoelectric Medical Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photoelectric Medical Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photoelectric Medical Devices include Fotona, Candela Medical, Cynosure, Solta Medical, InMode Ltd., Lumenis Be Ltd., ARTISTIC & CO., YA-MAN and Home Skinovations Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photoelectric Medical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Laser
  • Radio Frequency

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Medical Aesthetics Industry
  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Home

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Photoelectric Medical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Photoelectric Medical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Photoelectric Medical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Photoelectric Medical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Fotona
  • Candela Medical
  • Cynosure
  • Solta Medical
  • InMode Ltd.
  • Lumenis Be Ltd.
  • ARTISTIC & CO.
  • YA-MAN
  • Home Skinovations Ltd
  • TriPollar
  • Alma Lasers. Ltd.
  • Tria Beauty, UK Ltd
  • Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc.
  • Shenzhen Bandao Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photoelectric Medical Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoelectric Medical Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Photoelectric Medical Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoelectric Medical Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photoelectric Medical Devices Companies

