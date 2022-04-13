Photoelectric Medical Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photoelectric Medical Devices are devices or instruments that apply photoelectric technology such as laser or stroboscopic to skin treatment to tighten skin, improve skin texture, treat acne, acne marks, scars, remove pigmentation, hair removal and other effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoelectric Medical Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Photoelectric Medical Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photoelectric Medical Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photoelectric Medical Devices include Fotona, Candela Medical, Cynosure, Solta Medical, InMode Ltd., Lumenis Be Ltd., ARTISTIC & CO., YA-MAN and Home Skinovations Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photoelectric Medical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laser

Radio Frequency

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Aesthetics Industry

Hospital

Clinic

Home

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Photoelectric Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photoelectric Medical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photoelectric Medical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photoelectric Medical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Photoelectric Medical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fotona

Candela Medical

Cynosure

Solta Medical

InMode Ltd.

Lumenis Be Ltd.

ARTISTIC & CO.

YA-MAN

Home Skinovations Ltd

TriPollar

Alma Lasers. Ltd.

Tria Beauty, UK Ltd

Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Bandao Medical

