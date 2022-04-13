Plastic for Oil and Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic for Oil and Gas are used to manufacture parts and components such as seals, connectors, bearings, structural components, and protective equipment, which are suited for high pressures, high temperatures, abrasive fluids, and saltwater combine surrounding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic for Oil and Gas in Global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic for Oil and Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic for Oil and Gas include Piedmont Plastics, Arkema, BASF, Convestro, Du Pont, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Royal DSM and Solvay Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic for Oil and Gas companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Poly Tetra Fluoroethylene (PTFE)

Others

Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical Refining

Oil and Gas Exploration

Fracking Operations

Pumping and Subsea Systems

LNG and LPG Gas Transfer

Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic for Oil and Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic for Oil and Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Piedmont Plastics

Arkema

BASF

Convestro

Du Pont

Evonik Industries

LG Chem

Royal DSM

Solvay Plastics

SABIC

Daicel

Eastman

Asahi Kasei

Ensinger Inc.

Curbell Plastics, Inc.

Röchling Group

A&C Plastics, Inc.

Vanderveer Industrial Plastics

Total

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic for Oil and Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic for Oil and Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Plastic for Oil and Gas Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic for Oil and Gas Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic for Oil and Gas Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic for Oil and Gas Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

