Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chinese Herbal Formula Granules are granules made from a single Chinese herbal, which are formulated according to the clinical prescription of Chinese medicine doctors under the guidance of Chinese medicine theory for patients to brew and use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chinese Herbal Formula Granules in global, including the following market information:

Global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Chinese Herbal Formula Granules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Flavour Small Pack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chinese Herbal Formula Granules include PuraPharm International (HK), Beijing Kangrentang Pharmaceutical, E-Fong Herbs, Jiangyin Tianjiang Pharmaceutical, CR Pharmaceutical Group, New Green Pharmaceutical, China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited and Zhejiang Jingyuetang Pharmaceutical Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chinese Herbal Formula Granules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Flavour Small Pack

Prescribed Premixed

Global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Chinese Herbal Formula Granules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chinese Herbal Formula Granules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chinese Herbal Formula Granules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chinese Herbal Formula Granules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Chinese Herbal Formula Granules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PuraPharm International (HK)

Beijing Kangrentang Pharmaceutical

E-Fong Herbs

Jiangyin Tianjiang Pharmaceutical

CR Pharmaceutical Group

New Green Pharmaceutical

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Zhejiang Jingyuetang Pharmaceutical Industry

