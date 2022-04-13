Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) market was valued at 35.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cyanamide is an organic compound with the formula CN2H2. This white solid is widely used in agriculture and the production of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds. It is also used as an alcohol deterrent drug in Canada, Europe and Japan. The molecule features a nitrile group attached to an amino group. Derivatives of this compound are also referred to as cyanamides, the most common being calcium cyanamide(CaCN2).Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Asia`s economies in a state of slow growth, cyanamide market have certain potential in Asia, while China`s demand is relatively stable. Cyanamide is a type of organic compound widely used in Agricultural industry, Pharmaceutical industry, etc. The Solution product is the most used type in the world at present. The representative contents of cyanamide are 30%, 50%. At present, Alz Chem, Evonik, NIPPON CARBIDE, Ningxia Darong, Taixing Youlian, Rugao Zhongru, TaixingKangtai ,Xinmiao Chemical, Jiangsu Deda, Shandong Efirm are the global leading producers of the hydrogen cyanamide, and top ten of them shared about 70% of the global total production. Currently, China, Japan and Germany are the major producers in the world, and the three shared about 80% of the global total production in 2015, while China, Europe and Japan are most key consumption regions of cyanamide, the three shared about 80% of the total.This is the end of Cyanamide report.

