Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market was valued at 1097.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.Coal tar can be used to produce many downstream chemical products including carbon black, pitch and wash oil etc. It can also be used as fuel oil directly. During all those applications, Carbon black is the largest consumption field, which consumed 11785.3 kilo tonne in 2018. Pitch is the second largest field with consumption share of 44.95% in 2018. Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly. Global major production regions are mainly distributed in China, Asia other regions, Europe and North America. In 2017, China was the largest production regions, with production share of 71.69%. Europe is the second largest production region, which produced 2342.2 kilo tonne in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Baowu Steel Group

Rain Industries Limited

JFE Chemical

OCI

Koppers

Baoshun

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

POSCO

Sunlight Coking

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangxi Black Cat

Ansteel

By Types:

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

Low Temperature Coal Tar

By Applications:

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

