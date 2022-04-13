Peramivir Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paramivir is a synthetic cyclopentane derivative. Functional groups which get connected to the loop include hydrophilic carboxyl and guanidine groups, as well as hydrophobic isopentyl and acetamido groups. The four functional groups with different polarities act on different active site regions in the NA structure of influenza viruses. This medicine is suitable for the treatment of influenza A. It is mainly administered intravenously in the form of sodium chloride solution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Peramivir in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6991822/global-peramivir-forecast-2022-2028-603

Global Peramivir Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Peramivir Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilotons)

Global top five Peramivir companies in 2021 (%)

The global Peramivir market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Peramivir include BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Green Cross Pharma, Shionogi Co., NeoPharm, Moksha8 Pharma, NT Pharma, Merck, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Hunan Nucien Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Peramivir manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Peramivir Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Peramivir Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solution

Solid

Global Peramivir Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Peramivir Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Influenza A Treatment

Influenza B Treatment

Global Peramivir Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Peramivir Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Peramivir revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Peramivir revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Peramivir sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilotons)

Key companies Peramivir sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Green Cross Pharma

Shionogi Co.

NeoPharm

Moksha8 Pharma

NT Pharma

Merck

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hunan Nucien Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SCOLR Pharma

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-peramivir-forecast-2022-2028-603-6991822

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Peramivir Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Peramivir Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Peramivir Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Peramivir Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Peramivir Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Peramivir Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Peramivir Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Peramivir Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Peramivir Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Peramivir Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Peramivir Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peramivir Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Peramivir Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peramivir Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peramivir Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peramivir Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Peramivir Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solution

4.1.3 Solid

4.2 By Type – Global Peramivir Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global and China Peramivir Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Peramivir Sales Market Report 2021

Peramivir Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Peramivir Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027