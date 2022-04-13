Influenza NA Inhibitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Influenza NA Inhibitor
Neuraminidase enzymes are glycoside hydrolase enzymes that cleave (cut) the glycosidic linkages of neuraminic acids. The viral neuraminidases are frequently used as antigenic determinants found on the surface of the influenza virus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Influenza NA Inhibitor in global, including the following market information:
- Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilotons)
- Global top five Influenza NA Inhibitor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Influenza NA Inhibitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Zanamivir Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Influenza NA Inhibitor include Green Cross, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Henan DaKen Chemical, ATK Chemical, Chemwill Asia Co.,Ltd., Shionogi Co., NeoPharm and Moksha8 Pharma. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Influenza NA Inhibitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Zanamivir
- Oseltamivir
- Peramivir
Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Influenza A Treatment
- Influenza B Treatment
Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Influenza NA Inhibitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Influenza NA Inhibitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Influenza NA Inhibitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilotons)
- Key companies Influenza NA Inhibitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Green Cross
- Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Henan DaKen Chemical
- ATK Chemical
- Chemwill Asia Co.,Ltd.
- Shionogi Co.
- NeoPharm
- Moksha8 Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Influenza NA Inhibitor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Influenza NA Inhibitor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Influenza NA Inhibitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Influenza NA Inhibitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Influenza NA Inhibitor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Influenza NA Inhibitor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Influenza NA Inhibitor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Influenza NA Inhibitor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
