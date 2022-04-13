ASA Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global ASA Resin market was valued at 744.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

ASA resin is a kind of impact modified resin, which is made of styrene, acrylonitrile and acrylic rubber. It has good mechanical and physical properties. ASA and ABS are similar in structure and are composed of acrylonitrile and butadiene rubber. It retains the excellent mechanical and physical properties of ABS as engineering plastics. ASA has strong weather resistance and good high temperature resistance. In addition, ASA is an anti-static material, which can make the surface less dust.Automobile is the largest application field, because the automobile market is huge, and the demand for resin for rearview mirror and Others parts is great. In 2019, automobile sales accounted for 34.60% of all applications. Ordinary products are the most widely used products with the lowest price, accounting for 45.73% of global sales in 2019. The United States, Europe, China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea are the major ASA resin manufacturing regions in the world. North America and South Korea account for 50% of global production. Among the manufacturers of ASA copolymers, LG Chem ranks first in 2019. LG Chem accounted for 25% of the global ASA resin revenue market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

LG Chem

Ineos Styrolution Group

SABIC

Techno-UMG Co., Ltd.

Kumho Sunny Plastics Co.,Ltd.

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

NIPPON A&L

LOTTE Advanced Materials

CHIMEI

A. Schulman (LyondellBasell)

Romira

SAX Polymers Industries

Run Feng Sci. & Tech

Novistachem

By Types:

General Grade ASA

Extrusion Grade ASA

Heat Resistant Grade ASA

By Applications:

Automobile

Architectural Engineering

Household Electric Appliances

Toys, Sports and Leisure Products

Consumer Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global ASA Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global ASA Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global ASA Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global ASA Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: ASA Resin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global ASA Resin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global ASA Resin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global ASA Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global ASA Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global ASA Resin (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global ASA Resin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

