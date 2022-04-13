Wheelchair Armrests Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wheelchair Armrests
Wheelchair Armrest help balance and contain the user in the wheelchair and stabilize the user during sudden stops or on sharp turns.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheelchair Armrests in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wheelchair Armrests Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wheelchair Armrests Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Wheelchair Armrests companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wheelchair Armrests market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wheelchair Armrests include SpinLife, Gel Ovations, Promotal, REH4MAT, Rehatec, Sunrise Medical, Netti, Positech Innovation Inc. and PHYSIPRO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wheelchair Armrests manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wheelchair Armrests Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheelchair Armrests Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Material
- Gel
- Plastic
- Padded
- Urethane
by Length
- Full Length
- Desk Length
by Attachments
- Flixed
- Dual Post
- Single Post/T arm
- Flip Down
Global Wheelchair Armrests Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheelchair Armrests Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Home
- Health Care Institution
Global Wheelchair Armrests Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheelchair Armrests Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wheelchair Armrests revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wheelchair Armrests revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wheelchair Armrests sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Wheelchair Armrests sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SpinLife
- Gel Ovations
- Promotal
- REH4MAT
- Rehatec
- Sunrise Medical
- Netti
- Positech Innovation Inc.
- PHYSIPRO
- Life & Mobility
- Permobil
- Ottobock
- Karman Healthcare
- Healthwares
- EXGEL
- Panthera
- RENOL
- KARMA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wheelchair Armrests Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wheelchair Armrests Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wheelchair Armrests Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wheelchair Armrests Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wheelchair Armrests Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wheelchair Armrests Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wheelchair Armrests Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wheelchair Armrests Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wheelchair Armrests Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wheelchair Armrests Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wheelchair Armrests Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wheelchair Armrests Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wheelchair Armrests Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheelchair Armrests Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wheelchair Armrests Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheelchair Armrests Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Wheelchair Armrests Sales Market Report 2021
Wheelchair Armrests Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Regional Wheelchair Armrests Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027
Global and Regional Wheelchair Armrests Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027