Guiding Catheters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Guiding Catheters
A guiding catheter is a special type of catheter which has a same diameter of the guidewire. Due to this configuration, guiding catheter allows the passage of devices of large diameter through the catheter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Guiding Catheters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Guiding Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Guiding Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Guiding Catheters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Guiding Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5F(0.058″) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Guiding Catheters include Medtronic, Cardinal Health, B.Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, LEPU Medical, Asahi Intecc, Wellinq, Smiths Medical and Nipro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Guiding Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Guiding Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Guiding Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 5F(0.058″)
- 6F(0.071″)
- 7F(0.081″)
- 8F(0.090″)
Global Guiding Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Guiding Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Guiding Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Guiding Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Guiding Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Guiding Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Guiding Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Guiding Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Cardinal Health
- B.Braun Melsungen
- Boston Scientific
- LEPU Medical
- Asahi Intecc
- Wellinq
- Smiths Medical
- Nipro
- Terumo Medical
- Merit Medical Systems
- Alvimedica
- Penumbra
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Guiding Catheters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Guiding Catheters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Guiding Catheters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Guiding Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Guiding Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Guiding Catheters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Guiding Catheters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Guiding Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Guiding Catheters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Guiding Catheters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Guiding Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Guiding Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Guiding Catheters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Guiding Catheters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Guiding Catheters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Guiding Catheters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Guiding Catheters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
