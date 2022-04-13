LED Examination Lights Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
LED Examination Lights
The examinaition lights for medical examination that use light-emitting diode(LED) lights.
This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Examination Lights in global, including the following market information:
- Global LED Examination Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global LED Examination Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five LED Examination Lights companies in 2021 (%)
The global LED Examination Lights market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wall-mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LED Examination Lights include Inmoclinc, Dr. Mach, LID Eclairage Lighting, B&D Bracci e Dispositivi, HAEBERLE, ACEM S.p.A., provita medical, SMP CANADA and RIMSA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LED Examination Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LED Examination Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Examination Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wall-mounted
- Rail-mounted
- On Casters
- Ceiling-mounted
- Table
Global LED Examination Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Examination Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global LED Examination Lights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Examination Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies LED Examination Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies LED Examination Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies LED Examination Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies LED Examination Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Inmoclinc
- Dr. Mach
- LID Eclairage Lighting
- B&D Bracci e Dispositivi
- HAEBERLE
- ACEM S.p.A.
- provita medical
- SMP CANADA
- RIMSA
- Xenosys
- Ordisi
- AADCO Medical
- DARAY
- Sunnex MedicaLights
- Promotal
- Burton Medical
- MAVIG
- Merivaara
- SHANGHAI HUIFENG MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.
- Mediland
- medifa GmbH & Co. KG.
- Villard
- Derungs Licht AG
- HIDEMAR
- KaWe
- JMS
- LUXAMED
- OPTICLAR
- Doctor’s Friend
- MICARE
- PHOTONIC
- SPARX
- DID Plus
- SKYLUX
- Eagle Star
- Meditech India
- SKYTRON
- ZMC
- TRILUX Medical
- AGEMCINOX
- Heine
- Elpis Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LED Examination Lights Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LED Examination Lights Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LED Examination Lights Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LED Examination Lights Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LED Examination Lights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global LED Examination Lights Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LED Examination Lights Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LED Examination Lights Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LED Examination Lights Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global LED Examination Lights Sales by Companies
3.5 Global LED Examination Lights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Examination Lights Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Examination Lights Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Examination Lights Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Examination Lights Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Examination Lights Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
