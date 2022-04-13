LED Examination Lights Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The examinaition lights for medical examination that use light-emitting diode(LED) lights.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Examination Lights in global, including the following market information:

Global LED Examination Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LED Examination Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five LED Examination Lights companies in 2021 (%)

The global LED Examination Lights market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wall-mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LED Examination Lights include Inmoclinc, Dr. Mach, LID Eclairage Lighting, B&D Bracci e Dispositivi, HAEBERLE, ACEM S.p.A., provita medical, SMP CANADA and RIMSA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LED Examination Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LED Examination Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Examination Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wall-mounted

Rail-mounted

On Casters

Ceiling-mounted

Table

Global LED Examination Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Examination Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global LED Examination Lights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global LED Examination Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LED Examination Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LED Examination Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LED Examination Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies LED Examination Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Inmoclinc

Dr. Mach

LID Eclairage Lighting

B&D Bracci e Dispositivi

HAEBERLE

ACEM S.p.A.

provita medical

SMP CANADA

RIMSA

Xenosys

Ordisi

AADCO Medical

DARAY

Sunnex MedicaLights

Promotal

Burton Medical

MAVIG

Merivaara

SHANGHAI HUIFENG MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.

Mediland

medifa GmbH & Co. KG.

Villard

Derungs Licht AG

HIDEMAR

KaWe

JMS

LUXAMED

OPTICLAR

Doctor’s Friend

MICARE

PHOTONIC

SPARX

DID Plus

SKYLUX

Eagle Star

Meditech India

SKYTRON

ZMC

TRILUX Medical

AGEMCINOX

Heine

Elpis Medical

