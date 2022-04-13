Mobile Transfer Chairs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile Transfer Chairs
Mobile transfer chairs, compare to wheelchairs, have smaller rear wheels(8 -12 ) and travel friendly. They’re used for transfer patient conveniently and safely which are equipped with brakes on the handles located on the back of the chair.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Transfer Chairs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Mobile Transfer Chairs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Transfer Chairs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Mobile Transfer Chairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Transfer Chairs include provita medical, Nuova Blandino, Hakerman, Performance Health, GF Health Products, Inc., Santemol Group, PROMOTAL, Stryker and Invacare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Transfer Chairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Manual Mobile Transfer Chairs
- Electric Mobile Transfer Chairs
Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home
- Health Care Institutions
Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mobile Transfer Chairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mobile Transfer Chairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mobile Transfer Chairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Mobile Transfer Chairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- provita medical
- Nuova Blandino
- Hakerman
- Performance Health
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Santemol Group
- PROMOTAL
- Stryker
- Invacare
- Drive Medical
- Briggs Healthcare
- Medline
- Reha & Medi Hoffmann
- Karman
- Nova
- Alimed
- Compass Health
- Besco Medical
- UFSK
- Antano Group
- Mespa
- BMB MEDICAL
- RCN Medizin
- ARKY
- MEBER
- Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment
- Jiangsu Suhong Medical Instruments
- Comfort Orthopedic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Transfer Chairs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Transfer Chairs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mobile Transfer Chairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Transfer Chairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Transfer Chairs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Transfer Chairs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Transfer Chairs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Transfer Chairs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
