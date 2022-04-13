Medical Bins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Bins
Medical waste bins are designed for safely dispose of medical waste, and helps to prevent the risk of infection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Bins in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Bins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Bins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Bins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Bins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5 L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Bins include ALVI, ANATHOMIC SOLUTIONS, S.L. , Beijing Jingdong Technology , Elcya , Fazzini , Francehopital , Funeralia , Gm hling Transportger te GmbH and Green Furniture Concept , etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Bins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Bins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Bins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 5 L
- 10 L
- 20 L
- 50 L
- 80 L
- 100 L
- 130 L
- Others
Global Medical Bins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Bins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Health Care Institutions
Global Medical Bins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Bins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Bins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Bins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Bins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Bins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ALVI
- ANATHOMIC SOLUTIONS, S.L.
- Beijing Jingdong Technology
- Elcya
- Fazzini
- Francehopital
- Funeralia
- Gm hling Transportger te GmbH
- Green Furniture Concept
- Hammerlit
- Hebei Pukang Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd
- Hetech
- Hidemar
- Hospimetal
- HPC Healthline
- Inmoclinc
- JMS
- Medi Waves
- Medika Plus T bbi Cihaz ve Medikal Sis. San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti
- MEIKO
- MIXTA
- Neomedic Limited
- Optium Healthcare
- Palbam Class
- Pegasus Medical Concepts
- RCN Medizin
- SANTEMOL Group Medikal
- SEBA HANDELS
- STRONGMAN
- The Brewer Company
- Titanox
- UMF Medical
- VERNIPOLL SRL
- Yiber Elektronik
- SUEZ
- Sunflower Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Bins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Bins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Bins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Bins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Bins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Bins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Bins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Bins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Bins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Bins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Bins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Bins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Bins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Bins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Bins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Bins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Bins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 5 L
4.1.3 10 L
4.1.4 20 L
4.1.5 50 L
