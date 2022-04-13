Graphite Fluoride Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Graphite Fluoride market was valued at 186.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.In consumption market, the Japan market sales value for Graphite Fluoride is expected to reach 94.53 million USD in 2017. The Japan is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. The Japan is the largest production base of Graphite Fluoride. And the revenue share of Graphite Fluoride is responsible for 57.949% in the world in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Daikin Industries

Central Glass

Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

Nanjing XFNANO Materials

ACS MATERIAL

By Types:

Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

By Applications:

Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

Lubricating Oil Additive

Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

