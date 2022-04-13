Induction Chambers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Induction Chambers
Induction chambers are used to anesthetize small animals quickly which offer a safe way to prevent laboratory personnel from unnecessary exposure to the anesthesia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Induction Chambers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Induction Chambers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Induction Chambers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Induction Chambers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Induction Chambers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
for Mice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Induction Chambers include Harvard Apparatus, World Precision Instruments, Leica BIOSYSTEMS, Bioseb, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, MazeEngineers, Patterson Scientific and Rothacher Medical GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Induction Chambers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Induction Chambers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Chambers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- for Mice
- for Rats
- for Rodents
- for Cats
- for Dogs
- Others
Global Induction Chambers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Chambers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Animal research
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
Global Induction Chambers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Chambers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Induction Chambers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Induction Chambers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Induction Chambers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Induction Chambers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Harvard Apparatus
- World Precision Instruments
- Leica BIOSYSTEMS
- Bioseb
- Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment
- Hugo Sachs Elektronik
- MazeEngineers
- Patterson Scientific
- Rothacher Medical GmbH
- RWD Life Science
- Smiths Medical Surgivet
- Somni Scientific
- VetEquip
- midmark
